Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+1)(x−7)≤0
590
views
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+1)(x−7)≤0
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x3+5x2+7x+2)÷(x+2)
Find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2−49)
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=6x7+πx5+2/3 x