Textbook Question
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
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The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2+5x+4>0
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x5−x4−7x3+7x2−12x−12
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies jointly as x and z. y = 25 when x = 2 and z = 5. Find y when x = 8 and z = 12.
Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=(x+7)/(x2+49)
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.