The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x and inversely as the square of z. y = 20 when x = 50 and z = 5. Find y when x = 3 and z = 6.
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x5−x4−7x3+7x2−12x−12
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
In Exercises 5–6, use the function's equation, and not its graph, to find (a) the minimum or maximum value and where it occurs. (b) the function's domain and its range.
In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x4−11x3−3x2−6x+8