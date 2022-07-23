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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 7
Chapter 4, Problem 7

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2+5x+4>0

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1
Start by rewriting the inequality: \(x^2 + 5x + 4 > 0\).
Factor the quadratic expression on the left side: \(x^2 + 5x + 4 = (x + 1)(x + 4)\).
Identify the critical points by setting each factor equal to zero: \(x + 1 = 0\) gives \(x = -1\), and \(x + 4 = 0\) gives \(x = -4\).
Use the critical points to divide the real number line into intervals: \((-\infty, -4)\), \((-4, -1)\), and \((-1, \infty)\).
Test a value from each interval in the inequality \((x + 1)(x + 4) > 0\) to determine where the product is positive, then express the solution set in interval notation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Inequalities

Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to zero or another value using inequality symbols like >, <, ≥, or ≤. Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the polynomial over different intervals.
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Factoring Quadratic Polynomials

Factoring is the process of expressing a quadratic polynomial as a product of two binomials. For example, x² + 5x + 4 factors to (x + 1)(x + 4). Factoring helps identify the roots of the polynomial, which are critical points for determining where the polynomial changes sign.
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Interval Notation and Number Line Graphing

Interval notation is a concise way to represent sets of real numbers, especially solution sets of inequalities. Graphing on a number line visually shows where the polynomial is positive or negative. Using critical points from factoring, intervals are tested to determine where the inequality holds true.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.

f(x)=x2+2x+1g(x)=x22x+1f(x) = x^2 + 2x + 1 \(\quad\) g(x) = x^2 - 2x + 1

h(x)=x21j(x)=x21h(x) = x^2 - 1 \(\quad\) j(x) = -x^2 - 1

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Textbook Question

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x and inversely as the square of z. y = 20 when x = 50 and z = 5. Find y when x = 3 and z = 6.

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Textbook Question

Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x5−x4−7x3+7x2−12x−12

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Textbook Question

Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x)r(x). (12x2+x4)÷(3x2)(12x^2+x-4)\(\div\)(3x-2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–6, use the function's equation, and not its graph, to find (a) the minimum or maximum value and where it occurs. (b) the function's domain and its range. f(x)=x2+14x106f(x) = -x^2 + 14x - 106

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x4−11x3−3x2−6x+8

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