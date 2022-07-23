Step 5: To find \(a\) and \(b\), you need another equation. Use the vertex form or the fact that the vertex is at \(x=2\) (since the maximum point is between 2 and 3 on the graph). Use the vertex formula \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\) to set up the second equation: \(2 = -\frac{b}{2a}\). Solve this system of two equations to find \(a\) and \(b\).