Textbook Question
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x5−x4−7x3+7x2−12x−12
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Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=x5−x4−7x3+7x2−12x−12
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2−6x+9<0
Find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=(x+7)/(x2+49)
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=x1/3 −4x2+7