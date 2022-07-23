Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 6x2+x>1
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as the cube root of z and inversely as y.
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Key Concepts
Direct Variation
Inverse Variation
Solving for a Variable in an Equation
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=2x3+x2−3x+1
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As _____
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as the cube of z and inversely as y.
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x4+2x3−4x2−5x−6)/(x2+x−2)
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function.