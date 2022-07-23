In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function.
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as z and inversely as the sum of y and w.
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Key Concepts
Direct Variation
Inverse Variation
Forming and Solving Equations for a Variable
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as z and inversely as the difference between y and w.
In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function.
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x3−10x−12=0