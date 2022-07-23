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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 20
Chapter 4, Problem 20

Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as z and inversely as the sum of y and w.

Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the type of variation described: "x varies directly as z" means x is proportional to z, so we can write \(x = k \cdot z\) for some constant \(k\).
The phrase "and inversely as the sum of y and w" means x is inversely proportional to \((y + w)\), so we include this in the equation as \(x = \frac{k \cdot z}{y + w}\).
Write the full equation expressing the relationship: \(x = \frac{k \cdot z}{y + w}\), where \(k\) is the constant of proportionality.
To solve for \(y\), start by multiplying both sides of the equation by \((y + w)\) to eliminate the denominator: \(x(y + w) = k \cdot z\).
Next, divide both sides by \(x\) to isolate \((y + w)\): \(y + w = \frac{k \cdot z}{x}\). Finally, subtract \(w\) from both sides to solve for \(y\): \(y = \frac{k \cdot z}{x} - w\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Variation

Direct variation describes a relationship where one variable is proportional to another. If x varies directly as z, it means x = k * z for some constant k. This implies that as z increases, x increases proportionally, and vice versa.
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Inverse Variation

Inverse variation means one variable changes in the opposite way to another. If x varies inversely as a quantity, then x = k / (that quantity). Here, as the denominator increases, x decreases, showing an inverse proportionality.
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Forming and Solving Equations for a Variable

To solve for y, first write the equation expressing the given variation relationships. Then, isolate y by algebraic manipulation, such as multiplying both sides, combining like terms, and using inverse operations to express y explicitly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function. f(x)=x3x29x+9f(x) = x^3 - x^2 - 9x + 9

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Textbook Question

Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function. f(x)=11x36x2+x+3f(x)=11x^3−6x^2+x+3

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Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2+2x<0x^2+2x<0

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Textbook Question

Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as z and inversely as the difference between y and w.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function. f(x)=4xx3f(x) = 4x - x^3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x3−10x−12=0

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