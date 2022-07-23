Use the Rational Root Theorem to list all possible rational roots. According to the theorem, possible rational roots are of the form \(\pm \frac{p}{q}\), where \(p\) divides the constant term and \(q\) divides the leading coefficient. Since the leading coefficient is 1, possible roots are the divisors of \(-12\): \(\pm 1, \pm 2, \pm 3, \pm 4, \pm 6, \pm 12\).