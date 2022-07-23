Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
As _____
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
As _____
Divide using synthetic division. (3x2+7x−20)÷(x+5)
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as z and inversely as the difference between y and w.
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x3−10x−12=0
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=(x−1)2+2
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.