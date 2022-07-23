In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function.
Divide using synthetic division. (3x2+7x−20)÷(x+5)
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Key Concepts
Synthetic Division
Polynomial Division
Coefficients and Remainders
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
As _____
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as z and inversely as the difference between y and w.
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x3−10x−12=0
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=(x−1)2+2