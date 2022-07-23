Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 29
Chapter 4, Problem 29

Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=x2+3x−10

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the quadratic function given: \(f(x) = x^2 + 3x - 10\).
Find the vertex of the parabola using the formula for the x-coordinate of the vertex: \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\), where \(a = 1\) and \(b = 3\).
Calculate the y-coordinate of the vertex by substituting the x-value found into the function: \(f\left(-\frac{b}{2a}\right)\).
Find the x-intercepts by solving the quadratic equation \(x^2 + 3x - 10 = 0\) using factoring or the quadratic formula.
Determine the y-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\), then write the equation of the axis of symmetry as \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\), and use the vertex and intercepts to describe the domain and range of the function.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertex of a Quadratic Function

The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the parabola, representing its maximum or minimum value. It can be found using the formula x = -b/(2a) for a quadratic function f(x) = ax² + bx + c. The vertex helps in sketching the graph and determining the axis of symmetry.
Recommended video:
08:07
Vertex Form

Intercepts of a Quadratic Function

Intercepts are points where the graph crosses the axes. The y-intercept is found by evaluating f(0), and the x-intercepts (roots) are found by solving f(x) = 0. These points provide key reference locations for sketching the parabola accurately.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Domain and Range of a Quadratic Function

The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the vertex: if the parabola opens upward, the range is all values greater than or equal to the vertex's y-coordinate; if downward, all values less than or equal to it. This helps describe the function's output values.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+1)(x+2)(x+3)≥0

526
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–29, divide using long division. (4x4+6x3+3x1)÷(2x2+1)(4x^4 +6x^3 + 3x - 1) ÷ (2x^2 + 1)

595
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−1)(x−2)(x−3)≥0

526
views
Textbook Question

Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=4; i and 3i are zeros; f(-1) = 20

865
views
Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=(x2−9)/(x−3)

1960
views
Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=(x−3)/(x2−9)

980
views