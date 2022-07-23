Divide using synthetic division. (x7+x5−10x3+12)/(x+2)
Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=4; i and 3i are zeros; f(-1) = 20
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Key Concepts
Complex Conjugate Root Theorem
Constructing Polynomials from Roots
Using a Given Function Value to Find Leading Coefficient
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−1)(x−2)(x−3)≥0
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=(x2−9)/(x−3)
Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity for each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x)=−3(x+1/2)(x−4)3
Divide using synthetic division. (x4−256)/(x−4)
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=x2+3x−10