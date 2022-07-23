Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 41
Chapter 4, Problem 41

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x39x2x^3≥9x^2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the inequality \(x^3 \geq 9x^2\) so that one side is zero: subtract \$9x^2$ from both sides to get \(x^3 - 9x^2 \geq 0\).
Factor the left-hand side expression: factor out the greatest common factor \(x^2\), giving \(x^2(x - 9) \geq 0\).
Identify the critical points by setting each factor equal to zero: \(x^2 = 0\) gives \(x = 0\), and \(x - 9 = 0\) gives \(x = 9\). These points divide the number line into intervals to test.
Test the sign of the expression \(x^2(x - 9)\) in each interval determined by the critical points: \((-\infty, 0)\), \((0, 9)\), and \((9, \infty)\). Remember that \(x^2\) is always nonnegative, so the sign depends mainly on \((x - 9)\).
Based on the sign analysis, determine where the inequality \(x^2(x - 9) \geq 0\) holds true, include points where the expression equals zero, and express the solution set in interval notation. Finally, graph this solution set on the real number line.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Inequalities

Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to another value using inequality symbols (>, ≥, <, ≤). Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the polynomial over different intervals.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring is the process of rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials or factors. It helps identify the roots or zeros of the polynomial, which are critical points for determining where the polynomial changes sign in inequality problems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Interval Notation and Number Line Graphing

Interval notation is a concise way to represent sets of real numbers, especially solution sets of inequalities. Graphing on a number line visually shows where the solution lies, using open or closed dots to indicate whether endpoints are included or excluded.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 2x3−x2−9x−4=0

603
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x3≤4x2

508
views
Textbook Question

An equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function's domain and its range. f(x)=−4x2+8x−3

1150
views
Textbook Question

Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=12x3/(3x2+1)

682
views
Textbook Question

An equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function's domain and its range. f(x)=5x2−5x

969
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to divide f(x)=x3−4x2+x+6 by x+1. Use the result to find all zeros of f.

1686
views
1
comments