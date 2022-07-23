To graph \( g(x) \), start with the graph of \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x} \), shift every point left by 1, then shift every point down by 2. Also, update the vertical and horizontal asymptotes accordingly: the vertical asymptote moves from \( x=0 \) to \( x=-1 \), and the horizontal asymptote moves from \( y=0 \) to \( y=-2 \).