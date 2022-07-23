Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (4−2x)/(3x+4)≤0
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+1) − 2
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Key Concepts
Parent Rational Functions
Transformations of Functions
Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Write an equation in vertex form of the parabola that has the same shape as the graph of f(x) = 2x2 but with the given point as the vertex. (5, 3)
Give the domain and the range of each quadratic function whose graph is described. Maximum = -6 at x = 10
Find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 4x4−x3+5x2−2x−6=0
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (−x−3)/(x+2)≤0
In Exercises 49–50, find all the zeros of each polynomial function and write the polynomial as a product of linear factors.