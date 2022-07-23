Determine the value of \(a\) by considering the shape of the parabola. Since the parabola has the same shape as either \(f(x) = 3x^2\) or \(g(x) = -3x^2\), the value of \(a\) is either \(3\) or \(-3\). Because the parabola has a maximum, it opens downward, so \(a = -3\).