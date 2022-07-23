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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 57
Chapter 4, Problem 57

In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. f(x) = 2x/(x^2 - 9)

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Step 1: Identify the vertical asymptotes by finding the values of x that make the denominator equal to zero. Set the denominator \(x^2 - 9 = 0\) and solve for x. This involves factoring the quadratic as \((x - 3)(x + 3) = 0\), leading to the solutions \(x = 3\) and \(x = -3\). These are the vertical asymptotes.
Step 2: Determine the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. The numerator \(2x\) has degree 1, and the denominator \(x^2 - 9\) has degree 2. Since the degree of the denominator is greater than the degree of the numerator, the horizontal asymptote is \(y = 0\).
Step 3: Check for a slant asymptote. A slant asymptote exists if the degree of the numerator is exactly one greater than the degree of the denominator. In this case, the degree of the numerator is 1, and the degree of the denominator is 2, so there is no slant asymptote.
Step 4: Summarize the asymptotes. The vertical asymptotes are \(x = 3\) and \(x = -3\), the horizontal asymptote is \(y = 0\), and there is no slant asymptote.
Step 5: To graph the function, plot the asymptotes and analyze the behavior of \(f(x)\) near the asymptotes and at key points. For example, evaluate \(f(x)\) at values of \(x\) near \(x = 3\), \(x = -3\), and \(x = 0\) to understand how the function behaves.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur in rational functions where the denominator equals zero, leading to undefined values. To find vertical asymptotes, set the denominator of the function to zero and solve for x. In the case of f(x) = 2x/(x^2 - 9), the vertical asymptotes are found by solving x^2 - 9 = 0, which gives x = 3 and x = -3.
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Horizontal Asymptotes

Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. For rational functions, the horizontal asymptote can be determined by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. If the degree of the numerator is less than that of the denominator, the horizontal asymptote is y = 0. In this case, since the degree of the numerator (1) is less than that of the denominator (2), the horizontal asymptote is y = 0.
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Slant Asymptotes

Slant (or oblique) asymptotes occur when the degree of the numerator is exactly one more than the degree of the denominator. To find a slant asymptote, perform polynomial long division. If the degree of the numerator is not greater than that of the denominator, as in f(x) = 2x/(x^2 - 9), there is no slant asymptote. In this case, since the degree of the numerator is less than the denominator, we conclude that there is no slant asymptote.
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