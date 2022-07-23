Slant Asymptotes

Slant (or oblique) asymptotes occur when the degree of the numerator is exactly one more than the degree of the denominator. To find a slant asymptote, perform polynomial long division. If the degree of the numerator is not greater than that of the denominator, as in f(x) = 2x/(x^2 - 9), there is no slant asymptote. In this case, since the degree of the numerator is less than the denominator, we conclude that there is no slant asymptote.