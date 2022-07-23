Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=4x/(x−2)
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 4)/(2x - 1) ≤ 3
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Key Concepts
Rational Inequalities
Critical Points and Sign Analysis
Interval Notation and Graphing Solutions
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 1)/(x + 3) < 2
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. f(x) = 2x/(x^2 - 9)
Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=2x4−3x3−7x2−8x+6
Use transformations of f(x) = (1/x) or f(x) = (1/x2) to graph each rational function. g(x) = 1/(x + 2)2 - 1
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.1/(x - 3) < 1