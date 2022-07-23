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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 57
Chapter 4, Problem 57

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 4)/(2x - 1) ≤ 3

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Start by rewriting the inequality to have zero on one side: subtract 3 from both sides to get \(\frac{\!x + 4}{2x - 1} - 3 \leq 0\).
Find a common denominator and combine the terms into a single rational expression: \(\frac{\!x + 4}{2x - 1} - \frac{3(2x - 1)}{2x - 1} \leq 0\), which simplifies to \(\frac{\!x + 4 - 3(2x - 1)}{2x - 1} \leq 0\).
Simplify the numerator by distributing and combining like terms: \(x + 4 - 6x + 3 = -5x + 7\), so the inequality becomes \(\frac{-5x + 7}{2x - 1} \leq 0\).
Identify critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero separately: solve \(-5x + 7 = 0\) and \(2x - 1 = 0\) to find values where the expression changes sign or is undefined.
Use the critical points to divide the number line into intervals, then test a value from each interval in the inequality \(\frac{-5x + 7}{2x - 1} \leq 0\) to determine where the inequality holds true. Finally, express the solution set in interval notation and graph it on the real number line.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions where one polynomial is divided by another, and the inequality compares this ratio to a number or another expression. Solving them requires finding values of the variable that make the inequality true, considering where the denominator is zero to avoid undefined expressions.
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Critical Points and Sign Analysis

Critical points are values where the numerator or denominator equals zero, dividing the number line into intervals. By testing points in each interval, you determine the sign of the rational expression, which helps identify where the inequality holds true.
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Interval Notation and Graphing Solutions

Interval notation expresses the solution set compactly using parentheses and brackets to indicate open or closed intervals. Graphing on a number line visually represents these intervals, showing where the inequality is satisfied and highlighting excluded points like zeros of the denominator.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=4x/(x−2)

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Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 1)/(x + 3) < 2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. f(x) = 2x/(x^2 - 9)

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Textbook Question

Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=2x4−3x3−7x2−8x+6

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Textbook Question

Use transformations of f(x) = (1/x) or f(x) = (1/x2) to graph each rational function. g(x) = 1/(x + 2)2 - 1

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Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.1/(x - 3) < 1

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