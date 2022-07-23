Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 1)/(x + 3) < 2
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=4x/(x−2)
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Key Concepts
Rational Functions
Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Graphing Steps for Rational Functions
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. f(x) = 2x/(x^2 - 9)
Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=2x4−3x3−7x2−8x+6
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 4)/(2x - 1) ≤ 3
Use transformations of f(x) = (1/x) or f(x) = (1/x2) to graph each rational function. g(x) = 1/(x + 2)2 - 1
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=1/(x−3)2+1