Textbook Question
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=−x/(x+1)
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Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=−x/(x+1)
Among all pairs of numbers whose difference is 24, find a pair whose product is as small as possible. What is the minimum product?
Among all pairs of numbers whose sum is 16, find a pair whose product is as large as possible. What is the maximum product?
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. g(x) = (4x^2 - 16x + 16)/(2x - 3)
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x2/(x2−1)
Find the domain of each function.