Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 77
Chapter 4, Problem 77

In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+x−12)/(x2−4)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the domain of the function by finding the values of x that make the denominator zero. Solve x^2 - 4 = 0 to find these values, since division by zero is undefined.
Factor both the numerator and denominator to simplify the function if possible. Factor x^2 + x - 12 and x^2 - 4 to their binomial factors.
Determine the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for x. These are the values excluded from the domain where the function may approach infinity or negative infinity.
Find the horizontal or oblique asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator polynomials. Use the degree rules to determine the end behavior of the function.
Calculate the x-intercepts by setting the numerator equal to zero and solving for x, and find the y-intercept by evaluating f(0) if it is in the domain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding its domain, where the denominator Q(x) ≠ 0, is essential to avoid undefined values and to analyze the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Finding Asymptotes

Asymptotes are lines that the graph approaches but never touches. Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero (and numerator is nonzero), while horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe end behavior based on the degrees of numerator and denominator polynomials.
Recommended video:
6:24
Introduction to Asymptotes

Graphing Steps for Rational Functions

Graphing involves seven steps: determining domain, intercepts, asymptotes, sign analysis, and plotting points. This systematic approach helps visualize the function's shape and behavior accurately.
Recommended video:
8:19
How to Graph Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. (x + 3)/(x - 4) ≤ 5

517
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to show that 5 is a solution of x^4−4x^3−9x^2+16x+20=0. Then solve the polynomial equation.

676
views
Textbook Question

Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The distance that a body falls from rest is directly proportional to the square of the time of the fall. If skydivers fall 144 feet in 3 seconds, how far will they fall in 10 seconds?

593
views
Textbook Question

Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The pitch of a musical tone varies inversely as its wavelength. A tone has a pitch of 660 vibrations per second and a wavelength of 1.6 feet. What is the pitch of a tone that has a wavelength of 2.4 feet?

579
views
Textbook Question

Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=x4/(x2+2)

1039
views
Textbook Question

When 2x2−7x+9 is divided by a polynomial, the quotient is 2x-3 and the remainder is 3. Find the polynomial.

509
views