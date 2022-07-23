In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. (x + 3)/(x - 4) ≤ 5
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+x−12)/(x2−4)
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Key Concepts
Rational Functions
Finding Asymptotes
Graphing Steps for Rational Functions
Use synthetic division to show that 5 is a solution of x^4−4x^3−9x^2+16x+20=0. Then solve the polynomial equation.
Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The distance that a body falls from rest is directly proportional to the square of the time of the fall. If skydivers fall 144 feet in 3 seconds, how far will they fall in 10 seconds?
Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The pitch of a musical tone varies inversely as its wavelength. A tone has a pitch of 660 vibrations per second and a wavelength of 1.6 feet. What is the pitch of a tone that has a wavelength of 2.4 feet?
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=x4/(x2+2)
When 2x2−7x+9 is divided by a polynomial, the quotient is 2x-3 and the remainder is 3. Find the polynomial.