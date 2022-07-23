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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 47
Chapter 4, Problem 47

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (−x+2)/(x−4)≥0

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Identify the rational inequality to solve: \(\frac{-x + 2}{x - 4} \geq 0\).
Find the critical points by setting the numerator and denominator equal to zero separately: solve \(-x + 2 = 0\) and \(x - 4 = 0\) to find values where the expression is zero or undefined.
Determine the intervals on the real number line based on the critical points found, which will divide the number line into sections to test.
Test a sample value from each interval in the original inequality \(\frac{-x + 2}{x - 4} \geq 0\) to check whether the expression is positive or zero in that interval.
Combine the intervals where the inequality holds true, and express the solution set in interval notation, remembering to exclude points where the denominator is zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions where one polynomial is divided by another, and the inequality compares this ratio to zero or another value. Solving them requires finding where the expression is positive, negative, or zero by analyzing the signs of numerator and denominator.
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Critical Points and Sign Analysis

Critical points occur where the numerator or denominator equals zero, dividing the number line into intervals. By testing values in each interval, you determine the sign of the rational expression, which helps identify where the inequality holds true.
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Interval Notation and Graphing Solutions

After determining the solution intervals, express them using interval notation to clearly show the range of values satisfying the inequality. Graphing on a number line visually represents these intervals, indicating included or excluded points based on inequality symbols.
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