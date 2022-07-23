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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 46
Chapter 4, Problem 46

In Exercises 45–46, describe in words the variation shown by the given equation. z = kx^2 √y

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Identify the variables and constants in the equation z = k x2 y, where z is the dependent variable, x and y are independent variables, and k is a constant of proportionality.
Recognize that z varies directly with the square of x, meaning if x increases, z increases proportionally to the square of x.
Understand that z also varies directly with the square root of y, so if y increases, z increases proportionally to the square root of y.
Combine these observations to describe the overall variation: z varies jointly as the square of x and the square root of y.
Summarize the variation in words: z increases as x increases squared and as the square root of y increases, scaled by the constant k.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Variation

Direct variation describes a relationship where one variable increases or decreases proportionally with another. In the equation z = kx^2 √y, z varies directly with x squared and the square root of y, meaning as x or y increase, z changes accordingly based on the constant k.
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Exponents and Powers

Exponents indicate repeated multiplication of a base number. Here, x is raised to the power of 2 (x^2), meaning x is multiplied by itself. Understanding how exponents affect variables helps interpret how changes in x influence z.
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Square Root Function

The square root function, denoted √y, represents a value that when squared returns y. It grows slower than linear functions, so as y increases, √y increases but at a decreasing rate. Recognizing this helps explain how y affects z in the equation.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
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