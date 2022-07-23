Find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=3x4−11x3−x2+19x+6
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 47
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=(1/x) + 2
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Identify the base function given, which is \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x} \). This is a rational function with a vertical asymptote at \( x = 0 \) and a horizontal asymptote at \( y = 0 \).
Look at the given function \( h(x) = \frac{1}{x} + 2 \). Notice that it is the base function \( \frac{1}{x} \) plus 2, which means the graph of \( f(x) \) is shifted vertically.
Understand that adding 2 to the function shifts the entire graph up by 2 units. This means the horizontal asymptote, originally at \( y = 0 \), will move to \( y = 2 \).
The vertical asymptote remains unchanged at \( x = 0 \) because the transformation does not affect the denominator.
To sketch the graph, start with the graph of \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x} \), then shift every point up by 2 units, and draw the new horizontal asymptote at \( y = 2 \) while keeping the vertical asymptote at \( x = 0 \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parent Rational Functions
The parent functions f(x) = 1/x and f(x) = 1/x² are basic rational functions with distinct shapes and asymptotes. Understanding their graphs, including vertical and horizontal asymptotes, is essential as they serve as the starting point for transformations.
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Transformations of Functions
Transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For h(x) = 1/x + 2, the '+ 2' indicates a vertical shift upward by 2 units, moving the entire graph and its horizontal asymptote accordingly.
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Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Asymptotes are lines that the graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions like 1/x, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal asymptotes describe end behavior. Transformations affect the position of these asymptotes.
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