Determine the domain and range of the function. Since this is a quadratic function, the domain is all real numbers, \( (-\infty, \infty) \). The range is determined by the vertex and the direction of the parabola. Since the parabola opens upwards (the coefficient of \( (x + 4)^2 \) is positive), the range is \( [-2, \infty) \), starting at the y-coordinate of the vertex.