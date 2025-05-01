Problem 16
Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero.
Problem 19
In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function.
Problem 20
In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function.
Problem 25
In Exercises 25–26, graph each polynomial function.
Problem 26
In Exercises 25–26, graph each polynomial function.
Problem 27
Divide using long division.
Problem 29
In Exercises 27–29, divide using long division.
Problem 35
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function.
Problem 37
Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function.
Problem 39
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to explain why has no real roots.
Problem 40
For Exercises 40–46, (a) List all possible rational roots or rational zeros. (b) Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real roots or real zeros. (c) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational roots or zeros and find an actual root or zero. (d) Use the quotient from part (c) to find all the remaining roots or zeros.
Problem 47
In Exercises 47–48, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. Verify the real zeros and the given function value. n = 3; 2 and 2 - 3i are zeros; f(1) = -10
Problem 49
In Exercises 49–50, find all the zeros of each polynomial function and write the polynomial as a product of linear factors.
Problem 51
In Exercises 51–54, graphs of fifth-degree polynomial functions are shown. In each case, specify the number of real zeros and the number of imaginary zeros. Indicate whether there are any real zeros with multiplicity other than 1.
Problem 55
Use transformations of f(x) = (1/x) or f(x) = (1/x2) to graph each rational function. g(x) = 1/(x + 2)2 - 1
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
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