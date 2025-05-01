Problem 35
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Problem 36
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Problem 37
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Problem 39
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Problem 41
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Problem 42
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x3≤4x2
Problem 43
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)/(x+3) > 0
Problem 45
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+3)/(x+4)<0
Problem 47
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (−x+2)/(x−4)≥0
Problem 48
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (−x−3)/(x+2)≤0
Problem 49
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (4−2x)/(3x+4)≤0
Problem 50
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (3x+5)/(6−2x)≥0
Problem 51
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x/(x−3)>0
Problem 52
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+4)/x>0
Problem 53
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+4)(x−1)/(x+2)≤0
Problem 55
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 1)/(x + 3) < 2
Problem 57
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 4)/(2x - 1) ≤ 3
Problem 58
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.1/(x - 3) < 1
Problem 59
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x - 2)/(x + 2) ≤ 2
Problem 60
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x/(x + 2) ≥ 2
Problem 61
Find the domain of each function.
Problem 62
Find the domain of each function.
Problem 63
Find the domain of each function.
Problem 64
Find the domain of each function.
Problem 65
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. |x2 + 2x - 36| > 12
Problem 67
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. 3/(x +3) > 3/(x - 2)
Problem 68
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. 1/(x + 1) > 2/(x - 1)
Problem 69
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line.
Problem 71
In Exercises 71–72, use the graph of the polynomial function to solve each inequality.
Problem 72
In Exercises 71–72, use the graph of the polynomial function to solve each inequality.
2x3 + 11x2 < 7x + 6
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
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