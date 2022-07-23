Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=4x/(x−2)
Use transformations of f(x) = (1/x) or f(x) = (1/x2) to graph each rational function. g(x) = 1/(x + 2)2 - 1
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Parent Rational Functions
Transformations of Functions
Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 1)/(x + 3) < 2
Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=4x3−8x2−3x+9
Write an equation in vertex form of the parabola that has the same shape as the graph of f(x) = 3x2 or g(x) = -3x2, but with the given maximum or minimum. Minimum = 0 at x = 11
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x + 4)/(2x - 1) ≤ 3
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=1/(x−3)2+1