Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log N-6
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Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log N-6
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. b3 = 1000
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 4x=1/√2
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 132 = x
Graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. h(x) = (1/2)x
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 6(x−3)/4=√6