Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–15, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 1/2 = log49 7
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Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log3 81 = y
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. ∛8 = 2
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ln(e2/5)
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 31-x=1/27
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (64/y)