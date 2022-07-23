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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 13
Chapter 5, Problem 13

Graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. g(x) = (3/2)x

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Identify the function given: \(g(x) = \left(\frac{3}{2}\right)^x\). This is an exponential function where the base is \(\frac{3}{2}\), which is greater than 1, indicating exponential growth.
Create a table of values by choosing several values for \(x\), including negative, zero, and positive integers. For example, select \(x = -2, -1, 0, 1, 2\) to get a good range of points.
Calculate the corresponding \(g(x)\) values for each chosen \(x\) by substituting into the function: \(g(x) = \left(\frac{3}{2}\right)^x\). Remember that for negative exponents, \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\).
Plot the points \((x, g(x))\) from your table on a coordinate plane. Since the function is exponential growth, the graph should increase as \(x\) increases and approach zero but never touch the \(x\)-axis as \(x\) decreases.
Use a graphing utility to input \(g(x) = \left(\frac{3}{2}\right)^x\) and compare the graph with your hand-drawn points to confirm accuracy and understand the shape of the exponential curve.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant not equal to 1. The function g(x) = (3/2)^x grows as x increases because the base 3/2 is greater than 1, resulting in exponential growth.
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Exponential Functions

Creating a Table of Coordinates

To graph a function by hand, select various x-values, substitute them into the function, and calculate the corresponding y-values. Plotting these (x, y) pairs on a coordinate plane helps visualize the function's shape and behavior.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example

Using Graphing Utilities

Graphing utilities, such as calculators or software, allow quick and accurate plotting of functions. They help confirm the accuracy of hand-drawn graphs and provide insights into features like intercepts, asymptotes, and growth trends.
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