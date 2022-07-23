Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb x3
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 15
Graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. h(x) = (1/2)x
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Identify the function given: \(h(x) = \left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^x\). This is an exponential function with base \(\frac{1}{2}\), which means it is a decay function because the base is between 0 and 1.
Create a table of values by choosing several values for \(x\), including negative, zero, and positive integers. For example, select \(x = -2, -1, 0, 1, 2\).
Calculate the corresponding \(h(x)\) values for each chosen \(x\) by substituting into the function: \(h(x) = \left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^x\). Remember that negative exponents mean taking the reciprocal, so \(\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^{-x} = 2^x\).
Plot the points \((x, h(x))\) from your table on a coordinate plane. This will help you visualize the shape of the graph.
Draw a smooth curve through the plotted points, noting that the graph approaches the \(x\)-axis but never touches it (the \(x\)-axis is a horizontal asymptote). Optionally, use a graphing utility to confirm the accuracy of your hand-drawn graph.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exponential Functions
An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant. In this question, h(x) = (1/2)^x is an exponential decay function because the base is between 0 and 1. Understanding how the function behaves as x increases or decreases is essential for graphing.
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Creating a Table of Coordinates
To graph a function by hand, select various x-values and compute the corresponding y-values to form coordinate pairs. This table helps visualize key points on the graph, showing how the function changes and providing a foundation for sketching the curve accurately.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Using Graphing Utilities
Graphing utilities, such as calculators or software, allow you to plot functions quickly and verify hand-drawn graphs. They help confirm the shape, intercepts, and behavior of the function, ensuring accuracy and reinforcing understanding of the function's properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log3 81 = y
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Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log N-6
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Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 132 = x
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Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 31-x=1/27
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Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 6(x−3)/4=√6
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