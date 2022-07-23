Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 2x=64
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 1
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 4 = log2 16
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Recall the definition of logarithm: if \(y = \log_{b} x\), then the equivalent exponential form is \(b^{y} = x\).
Identify the base \(b\), the exponent \(y\), and the result \(x\) from the given equation \(4 = \log_{2} 16\).
Here, the base \(b\) is 2, the exponent \(y\) is 4, and the result \(x\) is 16.
Apply the definition by rewriting the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation: \(2^{4} = 16\).
This shows the equivalent exponential form of the given logarithmic equation.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Logarithms
A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log₂ 16 means the exponent to which 2 must be raised to get 16.
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Conversion Between Logarithmic and Exponential Forms
Logarithmic and exponential forms are two ways to express the same relationship. The equation log_b a = c is equivalent to the exponential form b^c = a, where b is the base, c is the exponent, and a is the result.
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Properties of Exponents
Understanding how exponents work helps verify conversions. For example, knowing that 2^4 = 16 confirms that log₂ 16 = 4, reinforcing the connection between logarithms and exponents.
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