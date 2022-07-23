Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 2x=64
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Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 2x=64
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log5 (7 × 3)
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 4 = log2 16