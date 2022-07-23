Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log5 (7 × 3)
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Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log5 (7 × 3)
In Exercises 1–10, approximate each number using a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places. 23.4
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 4 = log2 16
The graph of an exponential function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options: f(x) = 4x, g(x) = 4-x, h(x) = -4-x, r(x) = -4-x+3