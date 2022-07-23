Exponential Functions and Their Graphs

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where a > 0 and a ≠ 1. Its graph shows rapid growth if a > 1 and decay if 0 < a < 1. The y-intercept is always at (0,1) for f(x) = a^x, since any number to the zero power is 1, unless the function is transformed.