Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 10x=3.91
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 23
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64
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1
Recognize that the expression \( \log_2 64 \) asks for the exponent to which the base 2 must be raised to get 64.
Express 64 as a power of 2. Since \( 64 = 2^6 \), rewrite the expression as \( \log_2 (2^6) \).
Use the logarithmic identity \( \log_b (b^x) = x \) to simplify \( \log_2 (2^6) \) to 6.
Therefore, \( \log_2 64 = 6 \), meaning 2 raised to the 6th power equals 64.
This completes the evaluation without using a calculator.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Logarithms and Their Definition
A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log base 2 of 64 asks, '2 raised to what power equals 64?' Understanding this definition is essential to evaluate logarithmic expressions.
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Properties of Exponents
Since logarithms are the inverse of exponents, knowing how to express numbers as powers of a base helps in evaluating logs. For instance, recognizing that 64 = 2^6 allows you to rewrite the logarithm in terms of exponents and solve it easily.
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Evaluating Logarithms Without a Calculator
To evaluate logarithms without a calculator, rewrite the argument as a power of the base and then use the definition of logarithms. This method relies on mental math and familiarity with common powers, enabling quick and accurate solutions.
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