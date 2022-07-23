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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 31
Chapter 5, Problem 31

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/√2)

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Recall the logarithm property that allows you to rewrite the logarithm of a quotient or root: \(\log_b \left( \frac{1}{\sqrt{2}} \right) = \log_b (1) - \log_b (\sqrt{2})\).
Recognize that \(\sqrt{2}\) can be expressed as an exponent: \(\sqrt{2} = 2^{\frac{1}{2}}\).
Use the logarithm power rule: \(\log_b (a^c) = c \cdot \log_b (a)\), so \(\log_2 (\sqrt{2}) = \log_2 \left( 2^{\frac{1}{2}} \right) = \frac{1}{2} \cdot \log_2 (2)\).
Since \(\log_2 (2) = 1\), simplify the expression to \(\frac{1}{2} \cdot 1 = \frac{1}{2}\).
Recall that \(\log_2 (1) = 0\), so the original expression becomes \(0 - \frac{1}{2} = -\frac{1}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithm Definition

A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log_b(a) = c means b^c = a. Understanding this definition helps in rewriting and evaluating logarithmic expressions.
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Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have key properties such as log_b(xy) = log_b(x) + log_b(y), log_b(x/y) = log_b(x) - log_b(y), and log_b(x^r) = r * log_b(x). These properties allow simplification of complex expressions without a calculator.
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Exponents and Radicals

Radicals can be expressed as fractional exponents, e.g., √2 = 2^(1/2). Recognizing this allows rewriting expressions like 1/√2 as 2^(-1/2), which simplifies the evaluation of logarithms by converting roots into powers.
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Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log √(100x)

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Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5ex=23

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