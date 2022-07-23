Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 31
Chapter 5, Problem 31

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log ∛(x/y)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression involves a logarithm of a cube root, which can be rewritten using fractional exponents. Recall that \( \sqrt[3]{a} = a^{1/3} \). So rewrite the expression as \( \log \left( \left( \frac{x}{y} \right)^{1/3} \right) \).
Use the logarithm power rule, which states \( \log(a^b) = b \log(a) \), to bring the fractional exponent \( \frac{1}{3} \) in front of the logarithm. This gives \( \frac{1}{3} \log \left( \frac{x}{y} \right) \).
Apply the logarithm quotient rule, which states \( \log \left( \frac{a}{b} \right) = \log a - \log b \), to expand \( \log \left( \frac{x}{y} \right) \) into \( \log x - \log y \).
Substitute this back into the expression to get \( \frac{1}{3} ( \log x - \log y ) \).
Distribute the \( \frac{1}{3} \) across the terms inside the parentheses to write the fully expanded form as \( \frac{1}{3} \log x - \frac{1}{3} \log y \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Properties of logarithms include rules such as the product, quotient, and power rules. These allow us to rewrite logarithmic expressions by expanding or condensing them. For example, log(a/b) = log(a) - log(b) and log(a^n) = n·log(a). These properties are essential for simplifying and expanding logarithmic expressions.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Radicals and Exponents

Radicals can be expressed as fractional exponents, where the nth root of a number is the same as raising it to the power of 1/n. For example, the cube root of x is x^(1/3). Converting radicals to exponents helps apply logarithm power rules effectively when expanding expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Logarithmic Expression Expansion

Expanding logarithmic expressions involves breaking down complex logs into sums, differences, or multiples of simpler logs using the properties of logarithms. This process simplifies expressions and can sometimes allow evaluation without a calculator by recognizing standard log values or simplifying terms.
Recommended video:
7:30
Logarithms Introduction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2.2x

755
views
Textbook Question

Graph f(x) = 2^x and g(x) = log2 x in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range.

1634
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/√2)

795
views
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = −2x

823
views
Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e(1−5x)=793

724
views
Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 3e5x=1977

841
views