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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 31
Chapter 5, Problem 31

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = −2x

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1
Start by graphing the base function \(f(x) = 2^{x}\). This is an exponential growth function with a horizontal asymptote at \(y = 0\). The graph passes through the point \((0, 1)\) because \(2^{0} = 1\).
Next, analyze the given function \(g(x) = -2^{x}\). Notice that this is a reflection of \(f(x)\) across the x-axis because of the negative sign in front of \$2^{x}\(. This means every y-value of \)f(x)\( is multiplied by \)-1$.
Graph the transformed function \(g(x)\) by reflecting the points of \(f(x)\) over the x-axis. For example, the point \((0, 1)\) on \(f(x)\) becomes \((0, -1)\) on \(g(x)\). The horizontal asymptote also reflects, changing from \(y = 0\) to \(y = 0\) (it remains the same line, but the graph approaches it from below now).
Write the equation of the asymptote for \(g(x)\). Since the original asymptote was \(y = 0\) and reflection does not change its position, the asymptote remains \(y = 0\).
Determine the domain and range of \(g(x)\). The domain of \$2^{x}\( is all real numbers, so the domain of \)g(x)\( is also all real numbers. The range of \)f(x)\( is \((0, \infty)\), but after reflection, the range of \)g(x)$ becomes \((-\infty, 0)\) because all output values are negative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant not equal to 1. These functions grow or decay rapidly and have unique properties such as always being positive and having a horizontal asymptote. Understanding the basic graph of f(x) = 2^x is essential for applying transformations.
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Exponential Functions

Transformations of Functions

Transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. For g(x) = -2^x, the negative sign reflects the graph of 2^x across the x-axis. Recognizing how these changes affect the graph helps in sketching the new function and identifying changes in domain, range, and asymptotes.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Asymptotes, Domain, and Range

An asymptote is a line that the graph approaches but never touches. For exponential functions like 2^x, the horizontal asymptote is y = 0. Understanding asymptotes helps determine the domain (all real numbers) and range (values the function can take), which may change after transformations such as reflections.
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Determining Horizontal Asymptotes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph f(x) = 2^x and g(x) = log2 x in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range.

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/√2)

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log ∛(x/y)

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e(1−5x)=793

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5ex=23

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 3e5x=1977

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