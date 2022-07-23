Graph the transformed function \(g(x)\) by reflecting the points of \(f(x)\) over the x-axis. For example, the point \((0, 1)\) on \(f(x)\) becomes \((0, -1)\) on \(g(x)\). The horizontal asymptote also reflects, changing from \(y = 0\) to \(y = 0\) (it remains the same line, but the graph approaches it from below now).