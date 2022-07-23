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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 30
Chapter 5, Problem 30

Graph f(x) = 2^x and g(x) = log2 x in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range.

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Understand the functions: f(x) = 2^x is an exponential function with base 2, and g(x) = log₂(x) is a logarithmic function with base 2. These two functions are inverses of each other.
Graph f(x) = 2^x: Start by creating a table of values for x and f(x). For example, calculate f(x) for x = -2, -1, 0, 1, and 2. Plot these points on the coordinate plane and draw a smooth curve passing through them. Note that the graph will pass through (0, 1) and approach the x-axis as x approaches negative infinity, but it will never touch the x-axis.
Graph g(x) = log₂(x): Create a table of values for x and g(x). For example, calculate g(x) for x = 1/4, 1/2, 1, 2, and 4. Plot these points on the coordinate plane and draw a smooth curve passing through them. Note that the graph will pass through (1, 0) and approach the y-axis as x approaches 0 from the right, but it will never touch the y-axis.
Determine the domain and range of f(x): The domain of f(x) = 2^x is all real numbers (-∞, ∞), because you can raise 2 to any real number power. The range is (0, ∞), because the output of 2^x is always positive.
Determine the domain and range of g(x): The domain of g(x) = log₂(x) is (0, ∞), because you can only take the logarithm of positive numbers. The range is all real numbers (-∞, ∞), because the logarithmic function can produce any real number as an output.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions, such as f(x) = 2^x, are mathematical expressions where a constant base is raised to a variable exponent. These functions exhibit rapid growth as x increases and approach zero as x decreases. The domain of an exponential function is all real numbers, while the range is limited to positive values, indicating that the output never reaches zero.
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Exponential Functions

Logarithmic Functions

Logarithmic functions, like g(x) = log2 x, are the inverses of exponential functions. They answer the question of what exponent a base must be raised to in order to produce a given number. The domain of a logarithmic function is restricted to positive real numbers, while the range encompasses all real numbers, reflecting that logarithms can yield any real value.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate system to visualize their behavior. For f(x) = 2^x, the graph will show exponential growth, while g(x) = log2 x will illustrate a gradual increase that approaches infinity. Understanding how to graph these functions helps in determining their domains and ranges, as well as their intersections and asymptotic behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. h(x) = 2x+1 – 1

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log √(100x)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/√2)

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = −2x

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log ∛(x/y)

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5ex=23

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