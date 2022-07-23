Graph g(x) = log₂(x): Create a table of values for x and g(x). For example, calculate g(x) for x = 1/4, 1/2, 1, 2, and 4. Plot these points on the coordinate plane and draw a smooth curve passing through them. Note that the graph will pass through (1, 0) and approach the y-axis as x approaches 0 from the right, but it will never touch the y-axis.