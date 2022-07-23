Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2.2x
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log64 8
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Key Concepts
Logarithm Definition
Change of Base and Prime Factorization
Properties of Logarithms
In Exercises 32–35, the graph of a logarithmic function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options: f(x) = log x, g(x) = log(-x), h(x) = log(2-x), r(x)= 1+log(2-x)
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 5
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ex. In Exercises 35-46, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Be sure to give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine graphs. each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn g(x) = ex-1