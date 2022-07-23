Identify the domain of each logarithmic function option, since the domain determines where the function is defined and affects the graph's shape. For example, for \(f(x) = \log x\), the domain is \(x > 0\); for \(g(x) = \log(-x)\), the domain is \(x < 0\); for \(h(x) = \log(2 - x)\), the domain is \(x < 2\); and for \(r(x) = 1 + \log(2 - x)\), the domain is also \(x < 2\).