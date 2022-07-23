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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 33
Chapter 5, Problem 33

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2.2x

Verified step by step guidance
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Start by understanding the base function: \(f(x) = 2^x\). This is an exponential function with base 2, which has a horizontal asymptote at \(y = 0\), domain \((-\infty, \infty)\), and range \((0, \infty)\).
Next, analyze the given function \(g(x) = 2 \cdot 2^x\). Notice that this can be rewritten as \(g(x) = 2^{x+1}\) because \(2 \cdot 2^x = 2^{1} \cdot 2^x = 2^{x+1}\).
Recognize that \(g(x) = 2^{x+1}\) represents a horizontal shift of the base graph \(f(x) = 2^x\) to the left by 1 unit. This is because adding 1 inside the exponent shifts the graph left.
The horizontal asymptote remains the same at \(y = 0\) since multiplying by a positive constant does not change the asymptote for exponential functions with positive bases.
Finally, determine the domain and range of \(g(x)\). The domain remains all real numbers \((-\infty, \infty)\), and the range remains \((0, \infty)\) because the function is still an exponential growth function shifted horizontally.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant not equal to 1. These functions grow or decay rapidly and have unique properties such as a horizontal asymptote. Understanding the basic graph of f(x) = 2^x is essential before applying transformations.
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Exponential Functions

Transformations of Functions

Transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For g(x) = 2·2^x, the coefficient 2 vertically stretches the graph of f(x) = 2^x by a factor of 2. Recognizing how these changes affect the graph and asymptotes helps in sketching the new function accurately.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Domain, Range, and Asymptotes

The domain of exponential functions is all real numbers, while the range depends on vertical shifts and stretches. The horizontal asymptote, often y=0 for basic exponentials, may shift with transformations. Identifying these features is crucial for understanding the behavior and limits of the function.
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Determining Horizontal Asymptotes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 32–35, the graph of a logarithmic function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options: f(x) = log x, g(x) = log(-x), h(x) = log(2-x), r(x)= 1+log(2-x)

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb(xy3z3)\(\log\)_{b}\(\left\)(\(\frac{\sqrt{x}\)y^3}{z^3}\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log ∛(x/y)

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e(1−5x)=793

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log64 8

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 3e5x=1977

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