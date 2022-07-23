Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(x+4)−log 2=log(5x+1)
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 83
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 107
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Recall the definition of logarithms: \(\log_b(a)\) asks the question, "To what power must the base \(b\) be raised to get \(a\)?"
In this problem, the base of the logarithm is 10, and the argument is \$10^7\(, so we are looking for the exponent \)x$ such that \(10^x = 10^7\).
Since the bases on both sides of the equation are the same (base 10), the exponents must be equal. Therefore, \(x = 7\).
Thus, \(\log 10^{7} = 7\) because the logarithm of a power of 10 with base 10 is simply the exponent.
This simplification uses the logarithmic identity: \(\log_b(b^k) = k\) for any positive base \(b \neq 1\) and any real number \(k\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Logarithms
A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log_b(a) = c means b^c = a. Understanding this definition is essential for evaluating logarithmic expressions.
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Logarithms Introduction
Logarithm of a Power
The logarithm of a number raised to an exponent can be simplified using the rule log_b(a^n) = n * log_b(a). This property allows you to bring the exponent in front as a multiplier, simplifying calculations without a calculator.
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Common Logarithms (Base 10)
Common logarithms have base 10, written as log or log_10. Since log_10(10) = 1, powers of 10 simplify easily: log_10(10^n) = n. Recognizing this helps quickly evaluate expressions like log 10^7.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C.
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Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. How long, to the nearest tenth of a year, will it take \$50,000 to triple in value at an annual rate of 7.5% compounded continuously?
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Textbook Question
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log 33
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Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x−log 7=log 112
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