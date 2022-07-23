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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 83
Chapter 5, Problem 83

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(x+4)−log 2=log(5x+1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(\log(x+4) - \log 2 = \log(5x+1)\).
Use the logarithmic property that states \(\log a - \log b = \log \left( \frac{a}{b} \right)\) to combine the left side: \(\log \left( \frac{x+4}{2} \right) = \log(5x+1)\).
Since \(\log A = \log B\) implies \(A = B\) (assuming the bases are the same and the arguments are positive), set the arguments equal: \(\frac{x+4}{2} = 5x + 1\).
Solve the resulting equation for \(x\) by multiplying both sides by 2 to clear the denominator: \(x + 4 = 2(5x + 1)\), then simplify and isolate \(x\).
Check the domain restrictions: ensure that the arguments of all logarithms are positive, so \(x + 4 > 0\) and \(5x + 1 > 0\). Reject any solution that does not satisfy these conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Understanding the properties of logarithms, such as the product, quotient, and power rules, is essential. In this problem, the quotient rule allows combining or separating logarithmic expressions, e.g., log(a) - log(b) = log(a/b), which simplifies the equation for easier solving.
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Change of Base Property

Domain of Logarithmic Functions

The domain of a logarithmic function includes only positive arguments because the logarithm of zero or a negative number is undefined. When solving logarithmic equations, it is crucial to check that solutions keep all log arguments positive to ensure valid answers.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Solving Logarithmic Equations

Solving logarithmic equations often involves rewriting the equation using logarithm properties, then converting to an exponential form to isolate the variable. After finding potential solutions, verify each against the domain restrictions to reject extraneous roots.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x=log 25

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C.

logb (3/2)

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Textbook Question

Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. How long, to the nearest tenth of a year, will it take \$50,000 to triple in value at an annual rate of 7.5% compounded continuously?

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Textbook Question

Expand: log8(4x64y3)log_8\(\left\)(\(\frac{4\surd x}{64y3}\]\right\))

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Textbook Question

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 107

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x−log 7=log 112

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