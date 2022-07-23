Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(x+4)−log 2=log(5x+1)
Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. How long, to the nearest tenth of a year, will it take \$50,000 to triple in value at an annual rate of 7.5% compounded continuously?
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Key Concepts
Continuous Compounding
Exponential Growth
Natural Logarithm
In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C.
logb (3/2)
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log 33
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 107
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x−log 7=log 112
Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. What annual rate, to the nearest percent, is required for an investment subject to continuous compounding to triple in 5 years?