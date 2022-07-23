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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 85
Chapter 5, Problem 85

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log 33

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is of the form \(10^{\log 33}\), where the base of the logarithm is 10 (common logarithm).
Recall the logarithmic identity: \(a^{\log_a x} = x\), which means that raising a base to the logarithm of a number with the same base returns the number itself.
Apply this identity to the expression: since the base of the exponent and the base of the logarithm are both 10, \(10^{\log 33} = 33\).
Therefore, the expression simplifies directly to 33 without any further calculation.
This simplification works because the logarithm and the exponent are inverse operations when they share the same base.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithmic and Exponential Functions

Logarithmic and exponential functions are inverse operations. The logarithm log_b(x) answers the question: to what power must the base b be raised to get x? Understanding this inverse relationship is key to simplifying expressions involving logs and exponents.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Properties of Logarithms and Exponents

Key properties include that b^(log_b(x)) = x, meaning raising a base to the logarithm of a number with the same base returns the number itself. This property allows simplification of expressions like 10^(log 33) directly to 33 without calculation.
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Change of Base Property

Evaluating Expressions Without a Calculator

Simplifying expressions without a calculator often relies on recognizing patterns and applying algebraic properties. For 10^(log 33), knowing the base and log relationship avoids numeric approximation, enabling exact simplification.
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Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
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Textbook Question

Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. How long, to the nearest tenth of a year, will it take \$50,000 to triple in value at an annual rate of 7.5% compounded continuously?

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In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C.

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Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 107

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Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log x+log(x+3)=log 10

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x−log 7=log 112

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Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. What annual rate, to the nearest percent, is required for an investment subject to continuous compounding to triple in 5 years?

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