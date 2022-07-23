Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(x+4)−log 2=log(5x+1)
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 85
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x−log 7=log 112
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(2 \log x - \log 7 = \log 112\).
Use the logarithm power rule to rewrite \(2 \log x\) as \(\log x^2\), so the equation becomes \(\log x^2 - \log 7 = \log 112\).
Apply the logarithm subtraction rule: \(\log a - \log b = \log \left( \frac{a}{b} \right)\), to combine the left side into a single logarithm: \(\log \left( \frac{x^2}{7} \right) = \log 112\).
Since \(\log A = \log B\) implies \(A = B\) (assuming the same base and valid domains), set the arguments equal: \(\frac{x^2}{7} = 112\).
Solve for \(x^2\) by multiplying both sides by 7, then take the square root of both sides to find \(x\). Remember to check the domain restrictions for logarithms: \(x\) must be positive.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Properties of Logarithms
Understanding the properties of logarithms, such as the product, quotient, and power rules, is essential for simplifying and combining logarithmic expressions. For example, the difference of logs can be rewritten as the log of a quotient: log a - log b = log(a/b). These properties allow the equation to be manipulated into a solvable form.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property
Domain of Logarithmic Functions
The domain of a logarithmic function includes only positive real numbers because the logarithm of zero or a negative number is undefined. When solving logarithmic equations, it is crucial to check that the solutions fall within the domain of the original expressions to avoid extraneous or invalid answers.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Solving logarithmic equations often involves rewriting the equation using logarithm properties, isolating the logarithmic expression, and then converting the logarithmic form to its equivalent exponential form. This process helps find exact solutions, which can then be approximated using a calculator if needed.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1283
views
Textbook Question
Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. How long, to the nearest tenth of a year, will it take \$50,000 to triple in value at an annual rate of 7.5% compounded continuously?
649
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C.
logb 8
894
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log 33
894
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 107
885
views
Textbook Question
Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. What annual rate, to the nearest percent, is required for an investment subject to continuous compounding to triple in 5 years?
623
views