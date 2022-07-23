Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e6
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In 1
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Key Concepts
Order of Operations
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
Properties of Exponents
In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C.
logb 8
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log x+log(x+3)=log 10
Let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C. logb √(2/27)
Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. What annual rate, to the nearest percent, is required for an investment subject to continuous compounding to triple in 5 years?