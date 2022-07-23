Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e6
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln(x−4)+ln(x+1)=ln(x−8)
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Key Concepts
Properties of Logarithms
Domain of Logarithmic Functions
Solving Logarithmic Equations
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log4 (2x3) = 3 log4 (2x)
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In (1/e6)
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln(x−2)−ln(x+3)=ln(x−1)−ln(x+7)
Let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C. logb √(2/27)