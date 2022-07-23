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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 88
Chapter 5, Problem 88

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, carefully read the problem statement to identify the specific expression or equation you need to evaluate or simplify. Since the problem references Exercises 81–100, ensure you have the exact expression from the exercise to work on.
Next, analyze the expression to determine which algebraic rules or properties apply, such as the order of operations (PEMDAS), distributive property, combining like terms, or factoring.
Rewrite the expression step-by-step, applying the appropriate algebraic operations. For example, if there are parentheses, simplify inside them first; if there are exponents, handle those next.
Continue simplifying by combining like terms or reducing fractions if present. Remember to keep the expression in its simplest form without using a calculator.
Finally, review each step to ensure no mistakes were made and that the expression is fully simplified or evaluated as required by the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that dictate the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed to correctly evaluate expressions. It follows the PEMDAS/BODMAS rule: Parentheses/Brackets, Exponents/Orders, Multiplication and Division (left to right), Addition and Subtraction (left to right). Understanding this ensures accurate simplification without a calculator.
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Properties of Exponents

Properties of exponents include rules like product of powers, power of a power, and quotient of powers, which help simplify expressions involving exponents. For example, multiplying powers with the same base adds their exponents. Mastery of these properties allows simplification of exponential expressions efficiently.
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Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying algebraic expressions involves combining like terms, reducing fractions, and applying distributive properties to rewrite expressions in simpler forms. This process helps in evaluating expressions accurately and prepares them for further operations or solving equations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e6

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln(x−4)+ln(x+1)=ln(x−8)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log4 (2x3) = 3 log4 (2x)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In 1

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log x+log(x+3)=log 10

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Textbook Question

Let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C. logb √(2/27)

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